Norwalk’s Palace Theater for sale at $2.2 million

The Palace Theater in Norwalk has hit the market at $2.2 million.

The 20,000-square-foot facility at 29 N. Main St. currently operates as a motion picture, television and computer animation studio with executive production office space and high-density, humidity-controlled basement storage.

The building has been extensively modified over the years, with its 4,500-square-foot theater being converted into a flexible specialized soundstage for photo, video and feature film shoots. The front of the building (14,800 square feet) is utilized as office space and encompasses two floors and a mezzanine level.

While the property has a history as a theater and has been operated over the past several years as a media production studio, its infrastructure makes it suitable for a variety of different uses, including retail, office, mixed-use or an entertainment venue, according to listing agency Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group. It is located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ).

Built in 1914, the property sits on 0.38 acres and includes 10 on-site parking spaces.