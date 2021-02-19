St. Regis Residences, Rye offering BMW limo service to residents

The St. Regis Residences, Rye has entered a partnership with BMW of North America to provide two of its high-end vehicles for the transportation of the condominiums’ residents.

The vehicles, both 2021 models, are the 7-Series, BMW’s flagship luxury sedan, and the X7, a first-of-its-kind model for BMW that is touted as the world’s largest and most luxurious Sports Activity Vehicle.

The 7-Series will be replaced annually by BMW of North America with the most current model. Both vehicles will be custom-built for The St. Regis Residences, Rye.

Driven by St. Regis staff, the vehicles will be available to residents as transportation to local restaurants, shops, the nearby Rye and Harrison train stations and Westchester County Airport. Along with house vehicle usage, residents will also be able to take part in a BMW Ownership program, with exclusive offers on the purchase or lease of a BMW of their choosing.

Residences are priced from $1,065,000, and at least one resident per home must be 55 years of age or older.

More than 60% of the 92 residences are sold, with occupancy of the first homes expected in Spring 2021, according to Alan Weissman, president of Alfred Weissman Real Estate, the developer of the property.

The St. Regis Residences, Rye will be the world’s first St. Regis Residences property to operate without a hotel.