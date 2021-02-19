CT ramps up vaccine outreach program to underserved communities

The state is partnering with Health Equity Solutions on an outreach program to further disseminate information about the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly among communities that have historically been disproportionately impacted in access to health care.

The nonprofit organization, based in Hartford, advocates and promotes policies, programs, and practices that result in equitable health care access, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

Under the partnership, Health Equity Solutions has developed a plan to reach over 10,000 people of color living in Connecticut over a three-month span to share facts and dispel myths about the vaccine. It will focus on faith-based and education-based networks to reach the widest audiences throughout Connecticut, and in particular will address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the African-American community.

“This partnership is paramount to our broader efforts to ensure that we reach every single person we can, particularly in our communities of color,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “The team at Health Equity Solutions and their community partnerships have a track record of proven success, and we’re excited to work with them during this unprecedented time to bring information to those who need it most.”

“Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted underserved communities, particularly the Black and Latino communities in Connecticut,” Acting Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “We want to ensure that communities at highest risk have equitable access to the vaccines that will protect them and allow everyone to return to a sense of normalcy.”