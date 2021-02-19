Rhinebeck Bank to open Newburgh branch

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank, has received regulatory approval to open a new branch at 456 Broadway in Newburgh this spring.

The branch will be the fourth Orange County location for the Poughkeepsie-headquartered bank, which also has branches in Goshen, Monroe and Warwick. Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of Rhinebeck Bank, will provide personal and business financial planning services from its Montgomery office to the customers at this new branch location.

“We believe in the city of Newburgh and in our ability to contribute to the success of residents and commercial entities throughout Orange County,” said Rhinebeck Bank President and CEO Michael J. Quinn. “We’ll work closely with municipal and business leaders to promote Newburgh, as we already have with our support of the Newburgh Creative Neighborhood, and to pursue smart, sustained growth in both residential and commercial markets.”