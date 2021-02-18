Jewelry retailer PlayHardLookDope opens in White Plains

PlayHardLookDope, a lifestyle jewelry brand, has opened its’ flagship retail store at The Westchester in White Plains.

The store spans a 1,600-square-foot space on the mall’s third floor and offers men’s and women’s jewelry. According to a press release issued by the company, the jewelry is created “using sustainable, quality, natural and cruelty-free elements.”

PlayHardLookDope is co-founded by Jon Nelsen, who also founded Our Name Is Mud, a retail giftware brand, and Ebony Mackey, a jewelry designer and social media manager.