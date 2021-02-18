Home Latest News Jewelry retailer PlayHardLookDope opens in White Plains

Jewelry retailer PlayHardLookDope opens in White Plains

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

PlayHardLookDope, a lifestyle jewelry brand, has opened its’ flagship retail store at The Westchester in White Plains.

Play hard look dope
The interior of the store. Photo by Stephen Mihalchik

The store spans a 1,600-square-foot space on the mall’s third floor and offers men’s and women’s jewelry. According to a press release issued by the company, the jewelry is created “using sustainable, quality, natural and cruelty-free elements.”

PlayHardLookDope is co-founded by Jon Nelsen, who also founded Our Name Is Mud, a retail giftware brand, and Ebony Mackey, a jewelry designer and social media manager.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleNestlé selling Stamford-based bottled water business for $4.3 billion
Next articleMOM’s Organic Market opening in Dobbs Ferry
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here