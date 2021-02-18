Bridgeport restaurant owner arrested on bribery and interfering charges

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney announced the arrest of a Bridgeport restaurant owner on charges that include offering a bribe to avoid the investigation of sexual assault allegations against two of his employees. He is further charged with misleading state and federal officials as to the whereabouts of those employees.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a relative of a former employee of The Original Vazzy’s reported that sexual assaults and harassment of the former employee took place in late 2019.

John J. Vazzano, a Trumbull resident, was taken into custody yesterday on a warrant charging him with one count each of bribery of a witness, hindering prosecution in the third degree and interfering with an officer. Bribery of a witness is a Class D felony punishable by not less than one year nor more than five years in prison. Hindering prosecution in the third degree and interfering with an officer are both Class A misdemeanors that are each punishable by up to one year in prison.

Vazzano surrendered himself at the Rocky Hill Police Department and was released on a $50,000 nonsurety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 25.