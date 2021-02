A two-building industrial property in Stratford anchored by a Fedex Express facility has been sold for $6.1 million.

The property at 480-500 Lordship Blvd. spans 60,353 square feet and is adjacent to Sikorsky Memorial Airport. Four tenants are leasing at the property, with Fedex Express occupying more than half of the space.

Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, The Marsilio Group, while Colliers represented the buyer, who was identified as a private 1031 exchange investor from New York City.