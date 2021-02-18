Home Economy Connecticut casinos record month-over-month slot revenue uptick

Connecticut’s casinos recorded month-over-month increases in their slot revenues during January, although their year-over-year revenues were down.

Foxwoods casino

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, reported $24.5 million in slot revenues last month, an increase from the $21.5 million haul recorded in December but below the $32.5 million recorded in January 2020. The amount slot bettors wagered in January, known as the “handle,” was $378.8 million, a decline from the $417.1 million level from one year earlier.

Mohegan Sun, which is owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribal Nation, recorded $37.6 million in slots revenue in January, up from the $32.2 million in the previous month but down from the $43.8 million posted on year earlier. The casino’s handle of $403.4 million,  was lower than the $529 million from January 2020.

The casinos are required to channel 25% of slot revenues into Connecticut’s general fund. Foxwoods provided $8 million to the state while Mohegan Sun said it paid $9.4 million.

