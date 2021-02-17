Empire City extends hours; BCW pushes for full casino license

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts has extended its operating hours in accordance with an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The order allows bars, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, as well as other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments to stay open longer.

At the same time, The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) has announced that it is serving as a co-chair of a new alliance, A Sure Bet for New York’s Future, composed of businesses, labor and community organizations in Westchester and the Bronx that support licensing Empire City as a full-scale casino.

Cuomo previously had issued an executive order requiring those establishments to close at 10 p.m. as part of the effort to control Covid-19 by reducing social activities and crowds. On Feb. 12, Cuomo announced that they could stay open for an extra hour until 11 p.m.

As of Feb. 15, Empire City expanded its daily operating hours to encompass 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Operating hours at the Big Kitchen Food Court will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and The Pub Restaurant will be open Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Both dining entities will operate at a reduced 50% seating capacity, while food and beverages remain prohibited on the gaming floor and Lil’ Cocina and bars on the property remain closed,” an Empire City spokesperson told the Business Journal.

“Hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline, and with the holiday surge now in our rear-view mirror, we must keep taking steps to further reopen the economy safely and responsibly,” Cuomo said in announcing the OK for expanded hours. “As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal.”

The BCW said in a statement, “As the county’s largest business membership organization focused on advocacy and economic development, one of our longstanding legislative priorities has been to advocate for a full-scale casino license for Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Yonkers.”

“Empire City Casino has been a significant revenue generator for our economy. Before the pandemic, Empire City was one of the largest private employers in Westchester, providing more than 1,000 local jobs. New Yorkers statewide also directly benefit from the more than $300 million Empire City generates for state education each year. As we look to rebuild our economy following the devastating impacts of COVID-19, making sure Empire City receives a full-scale casino license is more important than ever,” BCW said.

It said that if granted a full license, Empire City would be positioned to generate significantly more revenue, speed up the state’s recovery and create jobs and millions in additional annual wages.

“Through this dedicated group, we are confident that we can work together to demonstrate how committed we are to this vital economic development opportunity in our region,” said John Ravitz, executive vice president and COO of the BCW.

BCW invited its members and others to join the alliance.