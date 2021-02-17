Lamont considering easing restrictions on gatherings, capacity on March 19

With most of Connecticut’s Covid-19 numbers continuing to improve, Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that he is considering expanding the capacity of private, social and recreational events at commercial venues beginning on March 19.

That expansion would involve the increase of indoor private events from 25 to 100 people (with a maximum capacity of 50%) and outdoor events from 50 to 200 people.

The governor noted that the effective date of the expansion is dependent upon the continued stability in the state’s Covid-19 metrics.

“We’re very appreciative that Governor Lamont has heard the pleas of our industry and that Connecticut now has a plan for gradually opening up indoor and outdoor events in the months ahead,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

“Before the pandemic, Connecticut’s event industry and related businesses accounted for 32,000 jobs per month, and it’s critical for our state’s local economy that we get all of those people working again.

“This new timetable for reopening will give confidence to our customers and guests who need to plan months in advance for their special events,” Dolch said.

Dolch, along with Connecticut Event Industry Coalition President and founder Shiran Nicholson, and Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau President and Director of National Accounts Robert Murdock, sent a letter last week to Lamont and the General Assembly seeking the easing of pandemic-mandated restrictions.

As of last night, Connecticut’s daily infection rate stood at 2.83% and hospitalizations have fallen to 606. The state has recorded 7,449 Covid-related deaths.

Lamont also announced that Connecticut remains one of the top four states in the nation for vaccine distribution. To date, 691,846 doses have been administered – 473,784 first doses and 218,062 second doses.

The state has vaccinated 66% of its population over the age of 75, and 23% of its population aged 65 to 74.

Next week, the state anticipates receiving an increase in supply from the federal government of about 22%.

The state is currently in phase 1B of its vaccination program, meaning that anyone over the age of 65 can receive the vaccine. In the coming weeks, the phase will open to include individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions, and frontline essential workers.