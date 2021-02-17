CooperSurgical aims to improve fertility treatment via work with Australian firm

CooperSurgical will begin a multiyear collaboration this month with Virtus Health, a leading global assisted-reproductive services provider, to drive innovation, digitalization and advancement in fertility treatment.

Based in Australia, Virtus provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostic and day hospital services. With 120 fertility specialists supported by 1,200 professional staff, it is one of the world’s top five assisted-reproductive service providers with clinics in Australia, Ireland, the U.K., Denmark and Singapore.

Infertility affects approximately 15% of couples worldwide, an estimated 48.5 million couples, according to Trumbull-based CooperSurgical.

Central to the collaboration will be the advancement of precision fertility – Virtus’ strategy to develop an innovative digital platform that leverages its unique data set and enhances clinical and scientific decisions with insights gained via artificial intelligence and machine learning.

By combining CooperSurgical’s scientific leadership, illustrated by its position at the vanguard of pre-implantation genetic testing with its PGTai technology platform, and Virtus’ applied medical expertise, the collaboration will spearhead projects to benefit patients’ fertility journeys, including those who need egg, sperm or embryo donations, with a focus on digitalization, cryogenics and reproductive genetics.

Together Virtus and CooperSurgical will work to develop enhanced processes and systems that guide laboratory management optimization and improve patient treatment outcomes, according to a press release.

“By harnessing our complementary strengths within fertility technology and care, we aim to improve standards of treatments to optimize the patient journey,” said CooperSurgical President Holly Sheffield.