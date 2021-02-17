Ground delivery network Lasership leaving Port Chester for Stamford

Last-mile ground delivery network Lasership has leased 40,000 square feet of flex/industrial space at 650 West Ave. in Robert Martin Co.’s Stamford Executive Park.

Lasership operates 60 distribution centers and four sort centers across 23 states, reaching more than 140 million consumers in the U.S. The company is a provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the eastern and midwest U.S. for e-commerce and product supply businesses.

The company is moving from its Port Chester facility at 10 Midland Ave.

It is the latest deal that Robert Martin Co. has completed this year, which totals nearly 120,000 square feet at properties in Stamford and Westchester County.

“As one of the largest property owners in Westchester County and a leader in the regional flex/industrial sector, we see a multitude of trendlines intersecting that are impacting the local real estate industry – some good, some bad and others just plain awful,” Robert Martin CEO Tim Jones said.

“Like our tenants, we are confronting numerous short- and long-term consequences from the current pandemic,” he continued, “which means we are strategically pivoting to capture more of the upside from emerging trends, such as a dramatic increase in last-mile e-commerce distribution and film/video production, while simultaneously managing the downside, which is a tough combination of tenant financial hardship mixed in with making additional capital investments to reposition some properties.”

Other recent leases at Robert Martin properties include 23,000 square feet of renewals by Acorn Engineering Company at 6 & 7 Westchester Plaza at Cross Westchester Executive Park in Elmsford, and a 13,700-square-foot renewal by USCO Inc. at 300 Executive Blvd. in Cross Westchester Executive Park.

Robert Martin reported 170,350 square feet of new leases and renewals at its office parks in Elmsford, Hawthorne and Yonkers in the fourth quarter.