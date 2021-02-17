Trump Parc Stamford ditches ‘Trump’

The Trump Parc Stamford is no more.

Not that the 34-story condo at 1 Broad St. is going anywhere; it’s simply lost the “Trump” name and will henceforth be known as the Parc Stamford.

The ex-president is not the owner of the 170-unit building, which opened in 2009 at a reported cost of $160 million. Instead he was one of its developers, along with Thomas Rich of the F.D. Rich Co. and Louis Cappelli of White Plains. The actual owner is WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, whose wife Linda served asaAdministrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration under Trump from 2017 to 2019.

The McMahons bought a 3,900-square-foot penthouse duplex unit in the building in 2009; its appraised value had declined to about $1.98 million by 2017, according to The Washington Post.

Debate over whether to jettison the Trump name from the Parc Stamford began about two years ago. The Trump Organization reportedly informed the Parc’s condo board in December that it would not continue its contract with the building; the seven-member board voted unanimously to remove the ex-president’s name last month.

It is the latest hit to the Trump brand, which has taken on a number of casualties during his presidency, especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.