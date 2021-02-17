Six Fairfield condos sell for $2.7 million

A group of six condos in Fairfield has been sold for $2.675 million, according to Orange-based Colonial Properties Inc.

The units at 241 Castle Ave. and 251 Castle Ave. were acquired by Green Olive Properties Management LLC from Waterbury-based Castle Place LLC.

Green Olive owns and manages apartment rentals primarily in the greater New Haven area.

The Fairfield sale is one of four recent transactions completed by Colonial; together with deals in East Haven, Milford and Woodbridge, they totaled over $8 million, according to Colonial President Michael Richetelli.

“We continue to see very vibrant activity in the commercial real estate market,” Richetelli said. “These recent sales, two purchased as investment properties and two purchased as owner/user properties, demonstrate the strong demand for these two sectors.”