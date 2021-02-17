IBM on track for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

IBM has announced that it is on schedule to achieve a corporate state of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The Armonk-headquartered company stated it will achieve its goals through a three-pronged strategy of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2025 against base year 2010, procuring 75% of its global electricity from renewable sources by 2025 and 90% by 2030, and relying on cleantech solutions including carbon capture to remove emissions in amounts that equal or exceed the level of its residual emissions.

“I am proud that IBM is leading the way by taking actions to significantly reduce emissions,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM’s chairman and CEO. “The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. IBM’s net zero pledge is a bold step forward that strengthens our long-standing climate leadership and positions our company years ahead of the targets set out in the Paris Climate Agreement.”

The company also announced that IBM Research has launched a “Future of Climate” initiative that will combine artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum computing in pursuit of solving climate-related problems related to the technology industry, including the carbon footprint created by cloud workloads and data centers.