UConn opens data science tech incubator at Stamford campus

Phil Hall
The University of Connecticut has opened a data science technology incubator at its Stamford campus.

The new 5,685-square-foot facility at 9 W. Broad St. will be part of the school’s technology incubation program (TIP), which has locations at the main campus in Storrs and at UConn Health in Farmington. According to UConn, Stamford-based startups that are accepted into the incubator will have access to the school’s offices and shared work areas, research infrastructure, faculty experts and student talent, along with business mentoring and networking opportunities.

The Stamford incubator has five startups. UConn is also planning to hire five junior faculty with expertise in data science to coordinate an experiential learning co-op that will direct students in spending an “entrepreneurial year” in Stamford helping companies tackle real-world problems with data science solutions.

“We are focused on attracting, supporting and growing early to midstage startup companies in any data science related field, through the creation of a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem connected to the world-class research capabilities at UConn,” said Radenka Maric, UConn’s vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Thanks to the vibrancy of the business community in Stamford and UConn’s strengths in data science and innovation, we’re confident that TIP Stamford will become an engine for new company and job creation.”

