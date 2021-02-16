Sohini Roy of Stamford, the former CFO of Nexseer Capital, has joined the Silver Fern Healthcare Board of Advisors. Silver Fern, located in Hartford, is a company dedicated to transforming care through its proprietary chronic-disease-management platform. Roy, a seasoned financial executive, with substantial operating and strategic experience, primarily in the asset management, fintech space, has successfully helped several institutions improve patient…
STAMFORD RESIDENT JOINS SILVER FERN EALTHCARE BOARD