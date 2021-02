Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization, Elmsford-based Feeding Westchester has announced the addition of Davis John Abraham of Yonkers, Tracey Levy of Larchmont, Kecia Palmer-Cousins of Peekskill, Jonathan Tretler of Scarsdale and Jennifer Wells of Bronxville to its Board of Directors. Abraham has worked in the philanthropic and international development sector for 19 years. He currently…