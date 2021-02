Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in Mount Kisco has opened a state-of-the-art electrophysiology lab, offering specialized testing, expert diagnosis and advanced treatment for all types of heart rhythm irregularities. According to Dr. Subbarao Choudry, director of the lab, irregular heart rhythms or arrhythmias are extremely common, affecting approximately three million people in the United States. The electrophysiology lab offers specialized…