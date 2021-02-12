Home Consulting Nonprofit Westchester adds 7 organizations

Nonprofit Westchester adds 7 organizations

Editorial Staff
Seven community organizations have joined Nonprofit Westchester, a networking alliance for the nonprofit sector.

Nonprofit Westchester logoThe new members include:

  • Keeping Communities Safe, an Ossining mentoring group for high-risk youths.
  • New Flex, a program that uses basketball to mentor youths.
  • SHORE / ICARE, a White Plains organization helping homeless families.
  • Soulful Synergy, a for-profit enterprise working on sustainability, workforce and community.
  • The Sharing Shelf clothing bank for children in Port Chester.
  • WESPAC Foundation, a Greenburgh advocate for progressive social change.
  • Westchester Residential Opportunities, a White Plains promoter of affordable, accessible housing.

More than 200 organizations belong to Nonprofit Westchester, according to a press release about the new members. The organization is led by Jan Fisher, the executive director.

