Nonprofit Westchester adds 7 organizations

Seven community organizations have joined Nonprofit Westchester, a networking alliance for the nonprofit sector.
The new members include:
- Keeping Communities Safe, an Ossining mentoring group for high-risk youths.
- New Flex, a program that uses basketball to mentor youths.
- SHORE / ICARE, a White Plains organization helping homeless families.
- Soulful Synergy, a for-profit enterprise working on sustainability, workforce and community.
- The Sharing Shelf clothing bank for children in Port Chester.
- WESPAC Foundation, a Greenburgh advocate for progressive social change.
- Westchester Residential Opportunities, a White Plains promoter of affordable, accessible housing.
More than 200 organizations belong to Nonprofit Westchester, according to a press release about the new members. The organization is led by Jan Fisher, the executive director.