State Rep. Caroline Simmons challenging fellow Dem David Martin for Stamford mayor

State Rep. Caroline Simmons has filed the necessary paperwork to challenge incumbent Mayor David Martin in Stamford’s next election.

Martin, who like Simmons is a Democrat, acknowledged this week that he had filed to run for a third term about a month ago, but had not formally announced that move due to his focus on the city’s Covid-19 crisis.

“I’m not doing this to advance my political career,” he told News 12. “I’m doing this because I love this.”

Simmons, who has represented the city in the General Assembly since being elected in 2014, said she was running for mayor because “I think we need new leadership and a new vision and someone who can bring bold, innovative ideas to the table and a collaborative approach to take our city to the next level.

“I feel like we’re at a critical turning point right now,” she told News 12. “So many people are struggling. People have lost their jobs, people have lost loved ones. Our schools and small business are struggling. People are wondering how we’re going to get out of this health and economic crisis.”

“I think we’ve got a strong record of accomplishments, and we’ve got a lot more yet to do,” Martin countered.

The city’s Democratic Committee will endorse a candidate later this year.

So far, no Republican has entered the race. Martin defeated Republican candidate Barry Michelson by a 58.6% to 34.7 margin in 2017.