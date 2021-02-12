New marketing campaign highlights Connecticut life sciences industry

A new marketing campaign has been launched to raise greater awareness of Connecticut’s life sciences industry.

Connecticut Innovations, the state’s strategic venture capital agency, and the nonprofits AdvanceCT and BioCT have kicked off “Connecticut: Where Science Lives,” which is designed to highlight local life sciences opportunities and attract new businesses to the state. The campaign includes the new WhereScienceLives.org website featuring information for career seekers, entrepreneurs and startups, and venture capital firms, along with information on living and running a business in Connecticut.

The campaign will also encompass an advertising campaign covering traditional, digital and out-of-home media, and social media outreach. It was designed and coordinated by Primacy, a digital marketing agency in Farmington.

“Through the Connecticut Bioscience Innovation Fund, we are seeing more investment opportunities in life sciences than ever before,” said Matt McCooe, CEO of Connecticut Innovations. “The hope is that this campaign highlights what most of us who live here already know – companies can succeed here because of access to capital, resources and top talent, which are essential for growth.”