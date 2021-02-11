Wilton office property at 11 Grumman Hill Road listed for $1.2M

The office property at 11 Grumman Hill Road in Wilton has been listed for sale at $1.2 million.

The property is on a 0.85-acre site and consists of two buildings: a two-story, 7,000-square-foot office building occupied by five tenants and a two-story, 2,278-square-foot mixed-use building with an office tenant on the first floor and a residential tenant on the second floor. The property has 34 parking spaces and all of the office tenants have short-term leases with no renewal options.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.