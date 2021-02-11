Home Fairfield Wilton office property at 11 Grumman Hill Road listed for $1.2M

Wilton office property at 11 Grumman Hill Road listed for $1.2M

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

11 Grumman Hill Road WiltonThe office property at 11 Grumman Hill Road in Wilton has been listed for sale at $1.2 million.

The property is on a 0.85-acre site and consists of two buildings: a two-story, 7,000-square-foot office building occupied by five tenants and a two-story, 2,278-square-foot mixed-use building with an office tenant on the first floor and a residential tenant on the second floor. The property has 34 parking spaces and all of the office tenants have short-term leases with no renewal options.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleLegal Notices February 15
Next articleOssining development site for sale: $14.5M
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here