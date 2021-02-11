LA Fitness in Norwalk settles federal ADA compliance concerns

The Norwalk location of the LA Fitness chain has reached a settlement with the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut over charges that the facility was not operating in compliance with the American with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

The complaint was lodged by an unnamed person with disabilities who alleged the L.A. Fitness location at 761 Main Ave. was not accessible to individuals with physical disabilities. The club’s parent organization, Fitness International LLC, has agreed to make the necessary upgrades to the facility to meet ADA compliance, including improved access to fitness equipment areas, restrooms, locker rooms, the swimming pool area and the “Kids Klub” section.

The compliance upgrades are expected to take three years to complete. The settlement did not require Fitness International or the Norwalk location to provide financial compensation to the individual lodging the complaint or to the federal government.