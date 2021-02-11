RXR’s One Clinton Park in New Rochelle is topped out

A 28-story mixed-use building under construction at One Clinton Park in downtown New Rochelle has been topped out, a traditional ceremony that originated in Europe to mark placement of the last beam in a building that also means the structure of a building has been finished.

The developer is RXR Realty, which also is the master developer for New Rochelle’s downtown. One Clinton Park is on a parcel between South Division and Church Streets. It is to have 352 residential units and 13,617 square feet of retail space. Ground was broken for the 433,000-square-foot development last year. The construction manager is LRC Construction LLC.

Joanne Minieri, senior executive vice president of RXR Realty and chief operating officer of RXR Development Services and RXR Construction and Development said, “In spite of this pandemic, our construction management team came together and put forth the appropriate safety protocols so that the over 250 tradespeople who came to the site could continue to construct the building accordingly.”

Scott Rechler, chairman and CEO of RXR Realty, said, “We’re proud to celebrate another milestone in our role as master developer of New Rochelle’s downtown.” He expressed thanks to New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, City Manager Chuck Strome, the New Rochelle City Council and the entire New Rochelle community.

RXR said that One Clinton Park is on track for completion in early 2022. It said construction of a second tower, Two Clinton Park, should begin next year.

The company noted that its RXR Covid Relief Fund has awarded nearly $1 million to address community needs including $50,000 each to WestCOP, Hope Community Services, the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority and the Child Care Council of Westchester.

The sum of $200,000 was given to NourishALL, $8,000 to the Guidance Center of Westchester, $8,895 to Academic Pathways, $8,000 to Westchester Alphas, $43,900 to STEM ALLIANCE and $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of New Rochelle.

The small-business relief program Rebound New Rochelle received $486,000. In addition, RXR Volunteer matches RXR employees, partners and volunteers with nonprofits and small businesses to provide skill-based support on topics ranging from applying for SBA funds, management to marketing.