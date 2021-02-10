Lamont set to unveil $46B budget; Legalization of recreational marijuana – but not tolls – on the docket

Gov. Ned Lamont will unveil a $46 billion biennial budget at noon today that will be carefully watched by residents and state legislators alike.

Absent potential revenue from tolls – a hot-button issue last year that Lamont has pledged will not be revisited this year – the governor is expected to support legalization of recreational marijuana, with Connecticut reaping up to $952 million in state tax revenue over five years, according to a UConn economist.

Legalization is an issue that state Rep. Travis Simms (D-140th) has “been battling” with, he said at the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce’s virtual “Legislative Update” meeting this morning.

However, he added, “I think it’s the right thing to do,” both from a policy and a social-impact standpoint. The latter would presumably be addressed by the legislation’s granting clemency to those convicted in the past for possessing small amounts of marijuana – an issue that has unduly affected urban residents, Simms said.

State Rep. Chris Perone (D-137th) said he was unsure of what revenues would really be realized through legalization, saying that while initial six-month revenues in some states had exceeded expectations, they had not done so in California.

“It’s a revenue stream that we don’t quite understand,” he said, warning that Lamont’s budget is partly predicated upon “something we haven’t even approved yet.”

State Rep. Terrie Wood (R-141st), the lone Republican on the panel, said that her caucus has had no conversations on the topic so far, but “I’m sure we will. There will be ‘yes’ votes and there will be ‘no’ votes” by party members, who in general have been less open to the legalization question than have their Democratic colleagues, she said.

As for tracking revenue from legalization, Wood expressed confidence that Mark Boughton, the newly appointed Department of Revenue Services commissioner and former Danbury mayor, was up to the task. “It’s just a matter of software,” she said.

Simms, who is vice chair of the state Transportation Committee, confirmed that tolls will not be on the agenda “this session,” but that they will “probably” be revisited in future sessions. Instead, the committee will focus on modernizing train stations, conducting “routing studies to make sure the current routes reflect our current needs,” and will look at ways to make state transportation more eco-friendly.

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142nd) said the state’s estimates of its finances – which have varied wildly over the past several months, from a deficit of $850 million to a surplus of $70 million – has been frustrating.

Wood, who is on the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee, called for “more accountable education, particularly in urban districts,” where she said virtual learning in general is “not working.” She also decried the Connecticut System of Colleges and Universities’ consolidation plan as “making no sense at all.”

Noting that the state’s community colleges had been under the legislature’s purview before the CSCU was formed in 2011, Wood said, “That was supposed to save $25 million in a couple of years, but it actually cost more money. Now they’re stripping out resources, particularly counseling, and cutting classes to build a bigger administration.”

Saying the CSCU’s Board of Regents “tends to dodge questions,” Wood called for the government to again have oversight over the system, which would provide “more accountability, transparency and honesty.”

When it came to Connecticut’s fixed costs via its state pension liabilities, Dathan said that the state has brought its overall budget down to a 2 to 3% increase year to year, while fixed budget items like the pensions still account for 7 to 8%.

The “silver wave” of state workers expected to retire in fiscal years 2022-25 represent “a great opportunity for the state to rethink government,” she said, via automated systems to process paperwork in the future, which would lower the amount of employees.

Wood said that Connecticut has more state employees per capita than any other – and that the attendant benefits far exceed the private sector’s than in any other state – which “keeps us from being as competitive as we can be.”

Dathan countered that Connecticut actually has the seventh lowest number of government employees per resident – “We are running a pretty lean machine” – while state Sen. Bob Duff (D-25th) said Connecticut now has the smallest amount of state employees per capita since the 1950s.

“We are expecting thousands more to leave the state payroll by June 30, 2022,” Duff said.

This story will be updated following the governor’s noon address.