Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut laying off 65

Bridgeport-based Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut is laying off 65 employees as a result of discontinuing its participation in the Department of Social Services’ Acquired Brain Injury program.

The Goodwill chapter is working with DSS to transition the affected workers, who are located throughout the state, to other organizations that are continuing to participate in the program.

According to the chapter’s Director of Human Resources Kathleen Portolese, 11 of the affected employees are part-timers who work “very limited hours.”

The layoffs are scheduled to take place on April 30.