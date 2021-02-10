Beer here! Spacecat Brewing Co. to open in SoNo this spring

A textile factory built in the prohibition era will soon be home to Fairfield County’s newest brewery and taproom. Spacecat Brewing Co. has already started its buildout of the J&J Cash mill building at 57 Chestnut St. in South Norwalk after receiving municipal approval earlier this month.

“Opening a brewery in my home state has long been a dream of mine,” founder James Bloom said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join Connecticut’s dynamic local craft beverage scene.”

Just three blocks from the South Norwalk Metro-North Railroad station, Spacecat’s taproom will feature a variety of craft brews along with community events, live music and food from nearby eateries.

With a goal to open in the spring, Bloom has been working closely with Norwalk-based Beinfield Architecture to incorporate structural upgrades with restored elements to keep the integrity of the building intact. Features that will highlight the revamped modern, industrial space include hand blown factory glass windows, 100-year-old maple floors and exposed brick walls.

“We want Spacecat Brewing Company to be both a destination for craft beer enthusiasts as well as a home for the locals South Norwalk to enjoy,” Bloom said. “We are working to open safely and look forward to becoming a unique offering to our community.”

And that name? Bloom says he chose it to convey the relaxed, inviting ambiance of the brewery and to have some fun.

“The name Spacecat represents a place where you can go and not take things too seriously. Plus, there’s endless beer art ideas for a cat in a space suit!”