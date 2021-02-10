TD Bank is closing its branch at 272 Elm St. in New Canaan, one of five outlets it is shuttering as part of a consolidation.

All told, the bank will close 81 of its 1,223 retail branches in 15 states along the East Coast – including four others in Connecticut – by April 23. Following closings in Middlebury, West Haven, Winsted and Woodbridge, TD Bank will have 57 Connecticut locations.

Other locations where branches are being closed include the New York City metro area, Philadelphia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.