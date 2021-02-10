PepsiCo rebrands Aunt Jemima as Pearl Milling Co.

PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats subsidiary has replaced its Aunt Jemima brand with Pearl Milling Co.

The new brand will be available in June and will encompass a product line of pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour and grits products.

The product packaging will resemble the Aunt Jemima red-and-white packaging and will initially include a small flag that alerts consumers to the new name for a product line that has been available since 1888.

Last June, PepsiCo announced it was retiring the Aunt Jemima name and likeness on packaging, citing its desire “to make progress toward racial equality” following the protests that occurred in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Quaker Oats also pledged to donate $5 million over the next five years to nonprofits that seek “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the black community.”