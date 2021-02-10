Zogby Poll: Cuomo favorability solid, but most voters want a new governor

There was good news and bad news for Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a new Zogby Poll measuring how New Yorkers viewed this job performance.

First, the good news for Cuomo: 55% of respondents said his job as governor was positive and 45% said it was negative. Geographically, the state split on its diagnosis, with upstate respondents giving him a 46% positive and 54% negative rating while the opposite result occurred with respondents located downstate (55% positive and 45% negative) and in New York City (65% positive and 34% negative).

Cuomo’s biggest support came from residents in large cities (71% positive and 29% negative) and among Black voters (70% positive and 29% negative). Among the New York politicians surveyed by the Zogby Poll, Cuomo had the best favorability rating (61% favorable and 37% unfavorable).

Now, the bad news for Cuomo: When queried about the controversy surrounding Cuomo’s role in the deaths of nursing home residents as a result of his Covid-19 policies, half of the respondents said the deaths were Cuomo’s fault, while one-third did not blame him and one-fifth were not sure. Respondents in New York City were more likely to blame the governor for the nursing home deaths (52% Cuomo/32% not Cuomo) than upstate respondents (49% Cuomo/33% not Cuomo) and those in the suburbs (45% Cuomo/29% not Cuomo).

When asked about the 2022 election when Cuomo is up for re-election, 47% of respondents said it was time for a new leader in Albany, 41% supporting Cuomo’s re-election and 12% uncertain on the question. Most respondents eager for a new governor were in New York’s suburban and rural districts, with urban voters overwhelmingly supportive of another Cuomo term.

However, the poll’s respondents overwhelming supported Cuomo in a hypothetical Democratic Party primary against Attorney General Letitia James (65% to 22%) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (67% to 24%). In a hypothetical election against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY 22), Cuomo received 49% of the vote Stefanik’s 37%. Three-quarters of respondents supported amending the New York state Constitution to establish term limits for the governor while 14% opposed term limits; Cuomo is now in his third term as governor.

The poll was conducted through an online survey of 810 potential New York voters.