Sikorsky receives $478.6M contract for presidential helicopters

Phil Hall
Sikorsky Aircraft has received a $478.6 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the manufacture of presidential helicopters.

The VH-92A helicopter on the south lawn of The White House in September 2018. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The company, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, will provide five VH-92A low-rate initial production units, two cabin interior reconfiguration kits, spare parts and support equipment and contractor services for the presidential helicopters replacement program. Half of the production work will take place at Sikorsky’s Stratford headquarters and the rest of the work will be spread across Sikorsky facilities in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Arizona.

The project is scheduled for completion in December 2023. The Department of Defense is financing the contract through its fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement budgets.

