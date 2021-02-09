Rye Brook artist debuts Valentine’s Day collection

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, artist Marla Beth Enowitz has launched an online store, Marla Beth Designs. A specialist in what she calls “happy art,” Enowitz turned her passion for painting from a hobby into a business when the pandemic hit, offering designs described as equal parts whimsical and sophisticated.

“My work is meant to bring people together at a time when division is all around us. Some things can still be simple and pure,” the Rye Brook resident said in a statement. “The creation of Marla Beth Designs has been a way for me to turn lemons into pink lemonade.”

Her special Valentine’s Day themed pieces are miniature works from her XO collection, available as originals or commissioned for customers.

As her work is often inspired by the minds of children, Enowitz has also donated 90 of her love-themed mini-works to staff and patients at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla for Valentine’s Day.

“As a mom, I’m touched by the life-changing work performed by the team at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital,” Enowitz said. “The arts are so important for children – as an emotional outlet, growth opportunity and, sometimes, a much needed distraction. The hospital’s child life and creative arts therapy program helps children and their families understand and adjust to illness and hospitalization. My hope is to bring a smile to some of these amazing families and the staff that do so much for them.”

In addition to her website, Enowitz’s works are also on display in several tristate businesses, including The First Bank of Greenwich, The Spa at The J House in Greenwich and a 600-square-foot mural at The Westchester mall in White Plains.