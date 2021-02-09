CT opens vaccinations to 65-and-older residents

In his latest Covid-related moves, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that state residents over the age of 65 will be eligible to schedule vaccination appointments beginning Feb. 11, and that legal immunity from civil actions for nursing homes and hospitals will end on March 1.

The latest vaccination development is the next part of the state’s Phase 1B plan. Vaccinations for individuals over the age of 75 and those within Phase 1A, which also includes health care personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

With approximately 350,000 individuals in Connecticut between the ages of 65 and 74, and a slightly increased but relatively small weekly supply of the vaccine being received in the state from the federal government, Lamont and state public health officials are stressing the need for patience on the part of Connecticut residents.

The state anticipates receiving about 60,000 first doses of the vaccine per week from the federal government.

The current phase will become open to include individuals between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions, and frontline essential workers, in the near future.

“In a perfect world, we would receive enough doses of the vaccine to make it available to everyone in Connecticut right now,” the governor said. “However, each state is being given a very limited supply, which is why we need to phase it in and give priority to the most vulnerable populations.”

He promised to keep advocating for increased vaccine allocations in the coming weeks and months.

“Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted older individuals and individuals in traditionally underserved communities,” state Public Health acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Now that we’ve vaccinated the majority of our highest-risk age group, we are ready to move to those over the age of 65.

“However,” she added, “we want to ensure that within this high-risk group, we focus on getting vaccine to individuals within the group who come from communities that have been hardest hit by the virus, namely our Black and Latino communities. We are working with our vaccine providers and other community partners to identify underserved areas and focus vaccine resources into those areas, including providing transportation assistance and other solutions to address barriers to vaccine access.”

All eligible residents are required to make an appointment in advance of receiving the vaccine. To find available vaccination clinics throughout the state, residents can visit ct.gov/covidvaccine and enter their ZIP code.

As of yesterday, the state has given 387,174 first doses and 129,907 second doses, for a total of 517,081. Connecticut has vaccinated 56% of its 75-and-older population.

Lamont also said that while he is extending nearly all of his coronavirus-related executive orders that are in effect through April 19, the one centering on immunity from liability for health care facilities and hospitals, as well as the suspension of certain operations of the Judicial Branch, will expire on March 1.

That executive order, which went into effect last April, was designed to help care facilities get through what was then a “fast-evolving” situation, the governor said; the situation has now “stabilized.”

Legal immunity will continue for individual workers, Lamont said, except in cases of gross negligence.

“We are reviewing the executive order to fully understand its implications,” according to a statement by the Connecticut Hospital Association. “Hospitals and health systems have responded fearlessly and with unquestioning dedication under uncertain and changing circumstances over the twelve months since this pandemic began. We continue the fight against the pandemic for the good of our communities and our patients.”

“I am very pleased that Governor Lamont has decided it is time to put nursing home residents and their families first,” said Nora Duncan, state director of AARP Connecticut. “AARP Connecticut applauds the state’s successful efforts to prioritize nursing home residents in its vaccine rollout and thanks Governor Lamont for his decision to repeal civil immunity for nursing homes.”

As of last night, the state has conducted nearly 6.1 million Covid tests, with 263,739 positive results. The daily positive rate stands at 3.6%. Current Covid-related hospitalizations are 815 – 224 of them in Fairfield County – and deaths stand at 7,282, with 1,965 in the county.