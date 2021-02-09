Home Hudson Valley Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets grocery chains to merge

Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets grocery chains to merge

By
Phil Hall
-
The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets grocery chains have announced a merger agreement. The financial terms were not publicly disclosed.

Price Chopper Market 32 Tops supermarkets
Photo courtesy JJBers / Flickr

Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper/Market 32’s president and CEO, will become the chief executive of the new parent company, which will be based in Price Chopper/Market 32’s headquarters in Schenectady. Frank Curci, Tops Markets’ chairman and CEO, will serve on the board of directors of the new parent company and serve as a consultant during the transition period.

The combined entity will encompass nearly 300 Price Chopper, Market 32, Market Bistro and Tops Markets stores and a 30,000-person workforce. Both chains trace their roots back to the 1920s and operate stores across upstate New York and throughout the Northeast.

Within the Hudson Valley region, Price Chopper stores can be found in Middletown, Newburgh, New Windsor, Poughkeepsie, Saugerties and Warwick, while Tops Markets has stores in Carmel and LaGrangeville.

Phil Hall
