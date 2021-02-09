Ziering Medical Center, a hair restoration practice, opens in Greenwich

Ziering Medical Center, a hair restoration practice, has opened its first Connecticut location in Greenwich.

The office consists of three examination and surgical rooms in 2,513 square feet of space at 75 Holly Hill Lane.

Dr. Rae Lynne Kinler, a surgeon specializing in a range of hair restoration techniques and treatments, will serve as medical director in the Greenwich office.

Ziering Medical Center was founded in 2003 by Dr. Craig Ziering and has California locations in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, as well as Las Vegas and New York City.

The practice focuses on hair transplant procedures and hair regeneration therapies, along with treatments for African-American hair, transgender hairline modification and beard and eyebrow restoration.