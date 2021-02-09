Real estate investment firm Greenfield Partners LLC relocating HQ to Stamford

Real estate investment firm Greenfield Partners LLC is moving its headquarters from Westport to 695 E. Main St. in downtown Stamford.

The company will occupy 8,176 square feet on the first floor of 695 E. Main, joining such other tenants as Deloitte, Henkel, Diageo, McDonald’s and RSM. Construction on the headquarters will commence immediately for a Spring 2021 occupancy.

“As a firm, we are energized by our decision to move to Stamford,” said Greenfield Partners CEO Gene Gorab. “We are thrilled to be joining an elite roster of tenants, and we are eager to take advantage of all the great things Stamford has to offer. BLT is a world-class owner and operator, and we are excited to join one of their thriving, accessible communities.”

BLT Executive Vice President Leslie Whatley facilitated negotiations for the landlord, while Cushman & Wakefield Senior Director Adam Klimek represented Greenfield Partners.