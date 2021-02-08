Building & Realty Institute to mark 75th year; Lisa DeRosa is new president

The Building & Realty Institute of Westchester and the Mid-Hudson Region (BRI) marks its 75 th anniversary this week with Lisa DeRosa, president of DeRosa Builders Inc. of White Plains, having been named its new president.

“My goal is to bring more transparency and give the organization a greater voice,” said DeRosa, who is BRI’s first female president. “Whenever an issue occurs in the building and realty industries, I want the BRI to be the ultimate source in the Hudson Valley. I want to amplify our members’ voices and give the BRI a larger spotlight.”

BRI was formed on Feb. 11, 1946, and has grown to have 1,800 members who come from 14 counties in New York.

DeRosa served as a vice chair of the BRI’s Apartment Owners Advisory Council from 2016 to 2020 and has been a member of its negotiating committee during its labor contract negotiations with Local 32-BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU). She was elected to the BRI’s Board of Trustees in 2016 and has served as secretary since 2018.