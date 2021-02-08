Stamford’s Keller Williams Prestige Properties expands into Westport

Residential real estate brokerage Keller Williams Prestige Properties has leased 6,500 square feet at 276 Post Road West in Westport.

Choyce Peterson Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O’Connell represented Keller Wiliams in the transaction. “They turned the market upside down and exceeded expectations in every respect to help us achieve our vision,” said Stephen Scott, CEO of Stamford-based Keller Williams. “Parking and modernization of the building were critical along the path to success.”

According to Choyce Peterson, the building had existing conditions that were modified to allow the right mix of training, office, break-out and open space.

In addition to negotiating a landlord-funded buildout, Cognetta and O’Connell successfully made a case for the landlord, GA Family 276 Westport LLC, to expedite renovations of the common bathrooms, building entry and façade, which together with an enhanced landscaping program, to produce a more contemporary look.

The landlord was represented by Senior Director Adam Klimek and Director William Montague of Cushman & Wakefield.