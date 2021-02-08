Home Economy New study cites Connecticut as a best state for retirement, albeit an...

New study cites Connecticut as a best state for retirement, albeit an expensive one

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

A new study released by the online resource MoneyRates.com has named Connecticut as one of the top 10 states for retirement, although it comes with a significant asterisk attached.

connecticutMoneyRates.com number crunched four key considerations – economic factors based on Council for Community and Economic Research, Tax Foundation and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics information, crime and safety factors based on FBI data, lifestyle factors as determined by the U.S. Census Bureau and World Population Review, and health care conditions as weighed by the U.S. Census Bureau data and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Connecticut’s overall ranking placed it seventh among the states, with a third place ranking for health care conditions, fourth place for crime and safety and 19th place for lifestyle factors. However, its’ 45th place ranking for economic factors forced MoneyRates.com to issue a caveat for retirees considering a Connecticut residency.

“The story on Connecticut seems to be that it’s a great place to retire if you can afford it,” the report said, adding that “it was among the 10 most-expensive states in every cost category – overall cost of living, health care costs and average property tax burden.”

Iowa and West Virginia tied for first place in the rankings while Alaska ranked last in 50th place; New York settled in at 36th place

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Previous articleStamford’s Keller Williams Prestige Properties expands into Westport
Next articleNEW BOARD MEMBER AT MCDONALD HOUSE
Phil Hall
http://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here