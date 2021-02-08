West Chin Architects adds Westport showroom

New York City’s West Chin Architects & Interior Designers has opened a showroom at 9 Riverside Ave. in Westport.

West Out East is described as “a local resource for Connecticut’s design community as well as a new avenue for modern design.” Its collection includes a mix of indoor and outdoor furnishings, as well as closets, storage systems, lighting, rugs and accessories.

Each West Out East showroom contains decorated rooms that are designed to reflect the store’s surrounding community while combining style with function and representing what it describes as “a clean, understated design aesthetic.”

The Westport store is part of an expansion effort, with West Chin also opening a new showroom in Manhattan and undertaking a major renovation of its East Hampton showroom.