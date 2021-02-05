John Bickham to step down as Charter Communications president at end of 2022

Charter Communications Inc. has announced President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) John Bickham will retire at the end of 2022.

Bickham joined Stamford-based Charter as executive vice president and COO in 2012 and became president in 2016. Earlier in his career, he was president of cable and communications at Cablevision Systems Corp. (now part of Altice USA), executive vice president for Time Warner Cable and a founding executive of KBLCOM in 1986, a cable company that partnered with American Television and Communications, the predecessor company of Time Warner Cable.

As part of the period leading up to Bickham’s departure, several operational leadership roles will be expanded. Chief Product and Technology Officer Rich DiGeronimo will add the oversight of Spectrum Reach, Charter’s advertising sales business, to his duties, while Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey will assume operational leadership for both sales and marketing and Spectrum Community Solutions.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside John for nearly 30 of his 35 years in the cable industry,” said Tom Rutledge, Charter Communications chairman and CEO. “He is widely regarded as one of the best operators in cable and has been instrumental in the successful integration of our three companies, and subsequent trajectory as the fastest growing cable company in the nation.”