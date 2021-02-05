Trumbull’s CooperSurgical acquires California medical device firm

Trumbull-based CooperSurgical has acquired California-based AEGEA Medical and its FDA-approved Mara Water Vapor Ablation System for an undisclosed amount.

Mara is an endometrial ablation treatment that uses water vapor to safely treat heavy menstrual bleeding, specifically designed for use in a doctor’s office.

Mara is a two-minute, in-office treatment that ablates the lining of the uterus, the source of heavy menstrual bleeding in women who have not reached menopause. Heavy menstrual bleeding, also known as menorrhagia, is a common condition about one-third of women seek treatment for during their lifetimes.

Clinical study data demonstrates that Mara safely and effectively reduces heavy menstrual bleeding and improves a woman’s quality of life. Mara treats patients with myomas, large cavities and also provides post-ablation cavity access.

CooperSurgical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women’s health care clinicians.

AENEA is based in Menlo Park, California.