La Fenice Gelato coming to Westport

La Fenice Gelato will open its third artisanal gelateria this spring in the space formally occupied by Lucky Brands at 49 Main St. in Westport.

The husband-and-wife team of Salvatore Scuro and Simona Silvestri opened their first La Fenice, which translates in English to “the phoenix,” in Greenwich in 2013 after immigrating from Italy three years earlier. They opened their second operation in Rye, New York in 2018.

The gelateria will have handmade gelato from a family recipe made with high-quality ingredients and locally sourced fruits. It will offer signature choices such as hazelnut and salted caramel, as well as Italian coffees, sodas, and specialty pastries.

The Westport announcement was made by 3351 Main LLC, working with Haryn Intner and Jonathan Gordon of Admiral Real Estate Services in Bronxville, New York.