Klein retiring as president/CEO of Tompkins Mahopac Bank; DeMilia named successor

David DeMilia, who has been with Tompkins Mahopac Bank since 2008, has been named to succeed Gerald J. Klein Jr. as president and CEO, the bank’s board of directors announced today. Klein, who is retiring, will remain with the bank through the first half of the year to assist in the transition.

“It has truly been an honor to lead Tompkins Mahopac Bank,” Klein said. “The team of people here at the bank are exceptional and truly committed to serving the needs of our communities and I remain grateful for their support. I look forward to working with Dave during the transition and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead and drive sustainable excellence in all that we do.”

Klein has been with the bank for 26 years. He was executive vice president and chief lending officer before becoming CEO in January 2007. He is on the board of directors in addition to being an executive vice president of the bank holding company, Tompkins Financial Corp., and a member of its senior leadership team.

Klein serves on the board of the Independent Bankers Association of New York and was named as a member of the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of NY.

Klein is immediate past chairman of Putnam Hospital Center Foundation and is a director on the boards of the Putnam Hospital Center, Putnam Economic Development Corp. and SCORE Putnam. In 2020, he was appointed to the Business Council of Westchester’s board of directors. Previously, he served on the board of the Westchester County Association. He was past chairman of the American Heart Association Heart Walk in Putnam and past corporate chairman of the Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk in Putnam County.

DeMilia has held a number of positions at the bank and is the senior commercial lending division manager. He serves as a trustee of the WMC Health Organization. DeMilia earned a law degree from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York College at Cortland. He also has an MBA.

When DeMilia was named senior commercial lending manager at the bank Klein said of him, “Dave is a consummate banking professional and dedicated industry expert with an astute vision for the banking needs of our business communities. Not only is he a highly valued member of the Tompkins family, but Dave also is an adept leader of the bank’s exceptional commercial lending team and its ability to provide the region’s businesses with comprehensive banking resources.”