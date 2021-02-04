Home Fairfield $100K fundraising initiative seeks to aid Ridgefield restaurants

$100K fundraising initiative seeks to aid Ridgefield restaurants

By
Phil Hall
-
A new initiative has been launched to provide private stimulus assistance to Ridgefield-based restaurants.

The Friends of Ridgefield Restaurant & Community Support Fund has been organized to raise $100,000 through a GoFundMe campaign. Selectman Bob Hebert received approval from the board of selectmen for the initiative to use Ridgefield’s 501(c)(3) fund to receive donations.

The organizers planned to divide the funds into three pursuits: direct funding for the restaurants, a marketing campaign on behalf of the restaurants and the purchase of restaurant services to thank community members who participated in the crowdfunding.

“Losing our restaurants would also have major consequences for the town as a whole,” said Hebert. “As private citizens, we must do what we can to help.”

