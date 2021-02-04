Sikorsky sells AAG helicopter charter operator to OneSky

Sikorsky is selling Associated Aircraft Group (AAG), an executive helicopter charter operator serving the Northeast to OneSky LLC, an aviation portfolio owned by Directional Aviation. The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

AAG was launched in Danbury in 1989 and the Stratford-based Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, bought the company in 1999. AAG is headquartered at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls and has three additional locations, including a facility at Bridgeport’s Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

The company operates a fleet of 10 Sikorsky S-76 medium-twin helicopters and also offers aircraft maintenance and management and airport transfer services.

Directional Aviation’s portfolio also includes the air ambulance company Reva, the premium charter company FXAir and the aviation training company Simcom.