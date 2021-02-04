Pop-up vaccination sites coming to area

Community-based pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites are being set up this week at 35 sites in New York state including several in the lower Hudson Valley. They will together have the capability to administer approximately 25,000 vaccinations a week, with the actual number to be determined by available supplies of vaccines.

Announcement of the community-based sites came as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed that Yankee Stadium would be opened as a vaccination site on Friday and designated solely for Bronx residents. During the first week of operation, an estimated 15,000 people would be able to receive their first vaccine doses at the stadium.

Cuomo said the community-based pop-up sites are at churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. Immediate plans call for more than 300 such locations.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered,” Cuomo said.

The state is providing equipment and supply packages for the pop-up sites including step-by-step instructions for how to set up a site, along with items such as: office supplies; workstation, communications, lighting and crowd control equipment; room dividers; personal protective equipment; cleaning supplies; and syringes.

Locations of the pop-up sites in the lower Hudson Valley are: