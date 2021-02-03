New leases at 55 Lafayette Ave. in White Plains

Simone Development Cos. reports that a building at 55 Lafayette Ave. in White Plains that it had bought last year from Benfield Electric is fully occupied with the signing of two leases.

Westchester County has leased nearly 10,000 square feet and Sila Services LLC, an HVAC and plumbing service company, leased 7,250 square feet, according to Simone. The asking price for space in the building was $19 per square foot.

Josh Gopan, assistant vice president of leasing for Simone represented the company in the lease negotiations. The representative for Sila Services was New York Commercial Realty Group LLC while Westchester County negotiated directly.

The Business Journal was told that the county intends to use the space for storage while Sila will be using its space for the storage and distribution of HVAC equipment.

The building was constructed in 1981 and includes about 21,500 square feet of warehouse and office space.

“The tenants were attracted to the property’s prime location and convenient access to the Bronx River Parkway, state Route 22, the White Plains CBD (central business district) and the North White Plains Metro-North station,” Gopan said. “Prime warehouse space with parking is at a premium in Lower Westchester County.”