Indeed running first-ever Super Bowl ad on Sunday

Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Pepsi may be passing on advertising during this year’s Super Bowl, but job-search site Indeed will be making its big game debut with an ad during its first quarter.

The 60-second spot “will highlight the emotional journey of job seekers at a time when many people are facing economic distress,” the Stamford company said in a press release. “As millions of Americans have lost jobs, this spot looks to provide hope by showcasing real people looking for a job and their challenges and triumphs along the way.”

“After nearly a year of uncertainty and high unemployment, Indeed wants to use this opportunity to remind Americans that there is hope in the job search process,” Indeed CEO Chris Hyams said. “While the pandemic continues to impact jobs and the economy, there are still companies hiring. Indeed is here to help all job seekers, no matter their background or experience, get jobs that align with their skills, passions and strength of character.”

During and beyond Super Bowl LV, Indeed will take to social media with #NowHiring to point out industries, regions and companies with open roles.

“We feel that highlighting real people and their stories as part of the ad helps to accurately portray the experience of finding a job during such a tumultuous time, and we want to honor what job seekers are going through in the most authentic way,” said Jennifer Warren, Indeed vice president of global brand and communications.

CBS is reportedly charging $5.5 million per 30-second ad for the game, which takes place in Tampa on Feb. 7. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second straight league championship, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady – formerly of the New England Patriots – is seeking his seventh Super Bowl victory.